Pastrnak pushes streak to 16 with 800th NHL point, Bruins fall to Islanders

Alexander Romanov and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders (26-25-7).

David Pastrnak scored to extend his NHL career-high point streak to 16 games for the Bruins (27-25-8), who are 0-3-2 in their past five games. Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves.

Pastrnak has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) during his streak and reached 800 points (379 goals, 421 assists) in the NHL.

He was credited with his 31st goal of the season when his shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle ricochetted off the stick of Islanders’ Tony DeAngelo and snuck past Sorokin at 10:04 of the third period to pull Boston within 2-1.

Romanov gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 16:10 of the first period. Romanov, who was in the penalty box for interference, jumped onto the ice and broke in 2-on-1 with Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau skated through the neutral zone and fed Romanov, whose shot from the left face-off circle beat Swayman on the short side. It was Romanov’s second goal in as many games.

Palmieri made it 2-0 at 4:21 of the second period. Defenseman Adam Pelech made a stretch pass to Brock Nelson, who broke in along the left boards and took a sharp-angle shot. Swayman made the initial save, but Palmieri avoided two defenders and drove home the rebound.

Bruins forward Matt Poitras left the game at 18:24 of the second. The Islanders’ Nelson was called for interference after he collided with Poitras, who then slammed into New York’s open-bench door.