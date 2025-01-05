Islanders at Bruins projected lineups

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … George, a defenseman, will not play after he was injured during a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Cholowski will play for the first time since Dec. 17. … Wahlstrom is expected to face the Islanders, his former team, for the first time since he was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Dec. 14.