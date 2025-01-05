Islanders at Bruins projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … George, a defenseman, will not play after he was injured during a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Cholowski will play for the first time since Dec. 17. … Wahlstrom is expected to face the Islanders, his former team, for the first time since he was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Dec. 14.