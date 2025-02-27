Islanders at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (25-25-7) at BRUINS (27-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Riley Tufte -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Trent Frederic (lower body)

Status report

Dobson is expected to return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury; he was activated off long-term injury reserve Wednesday. ... Fasching will return after missing 17 games with an upper-body injury . . . Frederic is week to week after the forward left in the second period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Tufte, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday. ... Brazeau will also play after being a healthy scratch against Toronto.

