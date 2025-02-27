Islanders at Bruins projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Riley Tufte -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Trent Frederic (lower body)
Status report
Dobson is expected to return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury; he was activated off long-term injury reserve Wednesday. ... Fasching will return after missing 17 games with an upper-body injury . . . Frederic is week to week after the forward left in the second period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Tufte, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday. ... Brazeau will also play after being a healthy scratch against Toronto.