Hellebuyck gets NHL-high 7th shutout, Jets defeat Devils

The Jets (50-19-4) became the first team to reach 50 wins this season and took a one-point lead on the Washington Capitals for first place in the NHL standings. Winnipeg, which has clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth, also widened its lead on the Dallas Stars to six points for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Alex Iafallo scored twice, Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor had two assists for the Jets.

Jake Allen made 15 saves for the Devils (38-29-7), who have lost four of five (1-3-1).

Iafallo gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 58 seconds into the first period when he took a Connor pass in the low slot, spun and sent a backhand past a sprawling Allen.

David Gustafsson made it 2-0 less than a minute later at 1:52. He jammed the puck in after Allen couldn’t control the rebound of a Brandon Tanev shot following a Devils turnover in their defensive zone.

Iafallo pushed it to 3-0 at 15:45 of the second period with his second of the game. He knocked down Nikolaj Ehlers’ pass with his glove at the edge of the crease and quickly banged the puck in.

Scheifele then extended it to 4-0 at 19:18, tucking the puck behind Allen at the left side of the net off the rebound of Connor’s shot that banked off the end boards.

Devils defenseman Luke Hughes was scratched with a lower-body injury for precautionary reasons. He did not take part in the morning skate but did take the warmup.