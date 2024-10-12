Devils at Capitals

DEVILS (2-1-0) at CAPITALS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Andrew Mangiapane
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)
Status report
Cotter moves up to the third line; Palat moves down to the fourth. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Forwards Backstrom and Oshie each will begin the season on long-term injured reserve.