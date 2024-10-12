Devils at Capitals

DEVILS (2-1-0) at CAPITALS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)

Status report

Cotter moves up to the third line; Palat moves down to the fourth. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Forwards Backstrom and Oshie each will begin the season on long-term injured reserve.

