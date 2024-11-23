Devils at Capitals projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (13-7-2) at CAPITALS (13-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Nolan Foote -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Shane Bowers

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate; the Capitals held an optional skate. … Miroshnichenko will make his season debut. … Mangiapane moves from the first line back to the third, replacing Vrana, a forward.

