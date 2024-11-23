Devils at Capitals projected lineups

DEVILS (13-7-2) at CAPITALS (13-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Nolan Foote -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Shane Bowers
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate; the Capitals held an optional skate. … Miroshnichenko will make his season debut. … Mangiapane moves from the first line back to the third, replacing Vrana, a forward.