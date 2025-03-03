LAS VEGAS -- Adin Hill made 25 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 2-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Hill makes 25 saves, Golden Knights shut out Devils
Stone, Hanifin score in 3rd; J. Hughes leaves late with injury for New Jersey
It was Hill's third shutout this season and 10th in the NHL.
“It's always fun when both goalies are having a good game. I mean, I think every goalie in the League would prefer lower-scoring games,” Hill said. “We had a good, full 60-minute performance tonight. We didn't give up much defensively. ... So, it was a pretty tight game out there, good checking both ways.”
Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist, Mark Stone also scored, and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas (36-18-6), which has won five of six.
“We had a lot of chances there in the second period,” Hanifin said. “The first period was a little shaky, but we got better and we just stuck with it. Their goalie made some big saves, and we stayed patient and fortunately capitalized on some power plays.”
Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his return for New Jersey (33-23-6), which was coming off a 3-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. Markstrom had not played since Jan. 22 because of an MCL sprain (missed 11 games).
“Obviously, it felt good to be out there playing. It's been a few weeks here and, unfortunately, we couldn't get away with two points,” Markstrom said. “I feel like conditioning and strengthwise, I feel strong enough from working out in the gym for 5 1/2 weeks. Just playing the game, I felt all right, but you want the goals back.”
Devils forward Jack Hughes left the game at 18:12 of the third period after he was tripped into the end boards by Eichel. He skated off the ice gingerly while favoring his right shoulder.
“Real hard to see him go down. No update. He is going to have to be evaluated,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Obviously, it didn't look good. We're going to have to take the time to know the full extent of it. But yeah, it's tough to see it.”
Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the third period, redirecting Hanifin's point shot under Markstrom's glove for a power-play goal.
“We're confident, comfortable,” Stone said. “Everybody feels comfortable in their position. ... It's taking what's given to you, right? These guys do a pretty good job at taking away the elbows. We did get a couple of shots there, but if you look at where they're giving up goals, it's shots in the top with the guys in front.”
Hanifin scored another power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 9:10. Eichel won a face-off back to Hanifin, who scored with a slap shot from above the circles.
“They were cheating on Jack a little bit, so take the shot from the top to stretch them out, and it happened to find a way in. So, good for him,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It was the right time to put the puck to the net.”
NOTES: Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb played in his 800th NHL game. ... Eichel has 53 assists this season, one shy of his NHL career high he set in 77 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2018-19.