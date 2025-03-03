Hill makes 25 saves, Golden Knights shut out Devils

Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist, Mark Stone also scored, and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas (36-18-6), which has won five of six.

“We had a lot of chances there in the second period,” Hanifin said. “The first period was a little shaky, but we got better and we just stuck with it. Their goalie made some big saves, and we stayed patient and fortunately capitalized on some power plays.”

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his return for New Jersey (33-23-6), which was coming off a 3-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. Markstrom had not played since Jan. 22 because of an MCL sprain (missed 11 games).

“Obviously, it felt good to be out there playing. It's been a few weeks here and, unfortunately, we couldn't get away with two points,” Markstrom said. “I feel like conditioning and strengthwise, I feel strong enough from working out in the gym for 5 1/2 weeks. Just playing the game, I felt all right, but you want the goals back.”

Devils forward Jack Hughes left the game at 18:12 of the third period after he was tripped into the end boards by Eichel. He skated off the ice gingerly while favoring his right shoulder.

“Real hard to see him go down. No update. He is going to have to be evaluated,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Obviously, it didn't look good. We're going to have to take the time to know the full extent of it. But yeah, it's tough to see it.”