Devils at Golden Knights projected lineups

DEVILS (33-22-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-18-6)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)