Devils at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (33-22-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-18-6)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

