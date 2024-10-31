Markstrom makes 20 saves, Devils shut out Canucks

Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (7-4-2), who have won consecutive games after going winless (0-2-2) the previous four.

Arturs Silovs gave up six goals on 22 shots in his first start in six games for Canucks (4-2-3), who have lost two straight (0-1-1) after winning the previous four.

Hischier scored his NHL-leading 10th goal on a 2-on-1 just 53 seconds into the first period to put the Devils ahead 1-0, talking a pass from Mercer and snapping a short-side shot over Silovs' blocker from the bottom left circle.

Mercer scored on a shorthanded 2-on-1 at 1:35 of the second period, converting a rebound from Hischier’s shot off Silovs' right pad to make it 2-0.

Timo Meier made it 3-0 at 3:07 with a rush wrist shot from the left face-off dot between the legs of defenseman Tyler Myers.

Ondrej Palat scored on another rush chance to make it 4-0 at 14:04, knocking his own rebound out of the air while cutting across the top of the crease and having it bounce off the post and in off the back of Silovs.

Markstrom stopped Teddy Blueger on a breakaway at 16:00 of the second period to preserve his first shutout of the season and the 21st of his career.

Hughes made it 5-0 at 9:22 of the third period on a backdoor power play pass from Stefan Noesen, giving him two points in the second NHL game featuring all three Hughes brothers -- Jack and Luke play for the Devils, Quinn for the Canucks.

All three brothers had at least a point in the first game, a 6-5 Devils win on Dec. 5, 2023. It was also the eighth time Jack and Quinn have played against each other, and the Devils improved to 7-1-0 in those games, with 15 points for Jack (eight goals, seven assists) and five assists for Quinn.

Tomas Tatar scored on a backdoor tap-in from Nathan Bastien at 14:06 for the 6-0 final.