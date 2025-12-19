Devils at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
DEVILS (19-14-1) at MAMMOTH (17-16-3)

9:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status Report

The Devils held an optional skate on Friday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ...Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions on the lineup.

