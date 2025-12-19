Devils at Mammoth projected lineups

DEVILS (19-14-1) at MAMMOTH (17-16-3)
9:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen
Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status Report
The Devils held an optional skate on Friday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ...Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions on the lineup.