Devils at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (26-15-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-16-2)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Brian Halonen

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Stefan Noesen (illness)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Fraser Minten, Simon Benoit

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body)

Status report

Halonen, a forward, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said there is an illness going around the team, which will result in some game-time decisions. ... Tavares, a center, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve after taking an awkward fall during practice Wednesday. ... McCabe will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Minten, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Stolarz skated prior to the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Thursday; the goalie has not played since Dec. 12.

