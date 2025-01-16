Devils at Maple Leafs projected lineups

DEVILS (26-15-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-16-2)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Brian Halonen
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Stefan Noesen (illness)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Fraser Minten, Simon Benoit
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body)
Status report
Halonen, a forward, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said there is an illness going around the team, which will result in some game-time decisions. ... Tavares, a center, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve after taking an awkward fall during practice Wednesday. ... McCabe will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Minten, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Stolarz skated prior to the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Thursday; the goalie has not played since Dec. 12.