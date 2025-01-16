Devils at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Status report

Halonen, a forward, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said there is an illness going around the team, which will result in some game-time decisions. ... Tavares, a center, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve after taking an awkward fall during practice Wednesday. ... McCabe will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Minten, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Stolarz skated prior to the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Thursday; the goalie has not played since Dec. 12.