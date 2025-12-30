Devils at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
DEVILS (20-16-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby McMann

Mathew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body), Chris Tanev (lower body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Status report

The Devils are expected to use the same 18 skaters from their 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Matthews, a center, did not participate in the morning skate and is a game-time decision; he blocked a shot from Moritz Seider late in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday but finished the game. ... Nylander, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and will miss his second straight game. ... Joshua, a forward, was injured Sunday and remains in Detroit under observation... Tanev sustained an injury unrelated to the issue that kept him out 23 games until his return on Dec. 23; Benoit, who has been a healthy scratch for three games, will replace him. ... Benning, a defenseman, and Quillan, were each recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.

