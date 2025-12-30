Devils at Maple Leafs projected lineups

DEVILS (20-16-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby McMann
Mathew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body), Chris Tanev (lower body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Status report
The Devils are expected to use the same 18 skaters from their 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Matthews, a center, did not participate in the morning skate and is a game-time decision; he blocked a shot from Moritz Seider late in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday but finished the game. ... Nylander, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and will miss his second straight game. ... Joshua, a forward, was injured Sunday and remains in Detroit under observation... Tanev sustained an injury unrelated to the issue that kept him out 23 games until his return on Dec. 23; Benoit, who has been a healthy scratch for three games, will replace him. ... Benning, a defenseman, and Quillan, were each recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.