Devils at Lightning projected lineups

DEVILS (12-6-2) at LIGHTNING (8-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Point, a center, participated in the Lightning optional morning skate Saturday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. ... Tampa Bay could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.