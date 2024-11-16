Devils at Lightning projected lineups

DEVILS (12-6-2) at LIGHTNING (8-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)
Status report
The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Point, a center, participated in the Lightning optional morning skate Saturday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. ... Tampa Bay could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.