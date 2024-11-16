Devils at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (12-6-2) at LIGHTNING (8-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Point, a center, participated in the Lightning optional morning skate Saturday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. ... Tampa Bay could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Andersen out 'way longer' than week to week for Hurricanes, could need surgery

Playing back home in Toronto with Oilers ‘means more,’ McDavid says 

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McNabb signs 3-year, $10.95 million contract with Golden Knights

Utah Hockey Club jerseys on sale for 1st time

Celebrini ready to play against ‘amazing role model’ Crosby for 1st time

Perron to return for Senators against Hurricanes following daughter's health scares

Matthews to miss 6th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Johnson 'grateful and lucky' for journey to 1,000 NHL games

CHL notebook: Flames prospect Gridin racking up minutes, experience

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 16

Gauthier gets 1st goal, Ducks score 4 in 3rd to rally past Red Wings

McMichael scores twice, Capitals end Avalanche's 3-game winning streak

Wolf makes 29 saves, Flames shut out Predators

Karlsson's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Utah Hockey Club

Nichushkin makes season debut for Avalanche in loss to Capitals

NHL On Tap: McDavid, fresh off milestone, leads Oilers against Maple Leafs 