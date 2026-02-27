Devils at Blues projected lineups

DEVILS (28-29-2) at BLUES (21-28-9)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (upper body)

Status report

Luke Hughes, a defenseman, could be activated off long-term injured reserve and return after missing 10 games. ... Thomas is "potentially" available, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery; the forward has missed 12 games after having a procedure done on his right leg but stepped away from the team Wednesday due to a personal matter. Montgomery said Friday there would be more clarity when he addresses the lineup before the game Saturday. ... Binnington could start, but a final decision has not been made yet; St. Louis plays at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday so the expectation is Binnington will get one game and Hofer the other. ... Sundqvist, a forward, is a possibility to play following a recent procedure. ... The Blues assigned Mathieu Joseph to Springfield of the American Hockey League after the forward cleared waivers Friday.