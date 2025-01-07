Markstrom makes 21 saves, Devils edge Kraken to end 4-game skid

Markstrom made two desperation saves in the third period to preserve the win, one with his glove on Eeli Tolvanen and one with his stick on Matty Beniers.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Paul Cotter and Ondrej Palat scored for the Devils (25-15-3), who also ended a five-game road losing streak.

Adam Larsson and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken (17-21-3), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games. Philipp Grubauer had 26 saves.

Mercer made it 1-0 Devils at 7:56 of the first period, finding a Nico Hischier rebound at the side of the net and pulling it around Grubauer’s pad.

Larsson tied it 1-1 at 15:47, sending a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through traffic, off the right post and in behind Markstrom.

Cotter scored at 19:35 of the second period to make it 2-1 Devils. He won a race to a loose puck and mishandled it, but it rolled through Grubauer’s five-hole and in.

Wright tied it again, 2-2, with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, one-timing Kaapo Kakko’s saucer pass from the top of the crease past Markstrom’s glove.

Palat scored just 37 seconds later at 2:01 to regain a 3-2 lead when Jack Hughes found him in the slot with a feed off a rush, and Palat snapped it over Grubauer’s left shoulder.