Devils at Kraken

DEVILS (12-10-1) AT KRAKEN (8-12-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Colin Miller -- Luke Hughes

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Status report

Schmid will start after Vanecek made 28 saves in a 6-5 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Smith will play after serving a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during a 4-3 overtime win Nov. 30. … Evans, who was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, is expected to make his NHL debut. He'll replace Schultz, a defenseman. … Burakovsky will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 21. ... Shore was recalled from Coachella Valley on Wednesday. He'll replace Bellemare, a forward.