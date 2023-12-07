Devils at Kraken

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (12-10-1) AT KRAKEN (8-12-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Colin Miller -- Luke Hughes

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Status report

Schmid will start after Vanecek made 28 saves in a 6-5 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Smith will play after serving a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during a 4-3 overtime win Nov. 30. … Evans, who was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, is expected to make his NHL debut. He'll replace Schultz, a defenseman. … Burakovsky will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 21. ... Shore was recalled from Coachella Valley on Wednesday. He'll replace Bellemare, a forward.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Connor Bedard Leo Carlsson meet for first time in NHL

Top 2 picks in 2023 draft Bedard, Carlsson to meet in NHL for 1st time
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 7

NHL Buzz: Makar back for Avalanche against Jets
retired goalie Tuukka Rask skates with Boston wont be EBUG

Rask skates with Bruins, won’t be EBUG with Swayman ill
Patrick Kane ready for Detroit Red Wings debut

Kane ready for Red Wings debut against Sharks
NHL betting odds for December 7 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 7
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 7

NHL On Tap: Jack Hughes can extend point streak for Devils against Kraken
NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

NHLshop.com offers plenty of cheer with holiday gift guide
Capitals to hold Gr802 Auction for ball hockey rink

Ovechkin, Capitals to hold Gr802 Auction to help build ball hockey rink
Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers game recap December 6

Hyman gets hat trick, Oilers cruise past Hurricanes
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Zach Hyman thrives as net-front presence for Edmonton Oilers

Hyman still thriving as net-front presence for Oilers
Super 16 NHL power rankings December 7

Super 16: Rangers remain No. 1; Coyotes enter power rankings
Evgeny Kuznetsov aims to improve in return to Washington Capitals lineup

Kuznetsov aims to 'just play better' in Capitals return after healthy scratch