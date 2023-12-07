Devils at Kraken

DEVILS (12-10-1) AT KRAKEN (8-12-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz
Brendan Smith -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Colin Miller -- Luke Hughes
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Curtis Lazar
Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)
Kraken projected lineup
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Status report
Schmid will start after Vanecek made 28 saves in a 6-5 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Smith will play after serving a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during a 4-3 overtime win Nov. 30. … Evans, who was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, is expected to make his NHL debut. He'll replace Schultz, a defenseman. … Burakovsky will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 21. ... Shore was recalled from Coachella Valley on Wednesday. He'll replace Bellemare, a forward.