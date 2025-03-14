Devils at Penguins projected lineups

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Daniel Sprong -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski, Erik Haula

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Conor Timmins

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body)

Status report

Sprong could enter the Devils lineup with Haula, a forward, a healthy scratch. ... Hamilton, a defenseman, will be out the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury sustained March 4, but could return during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. ... The Penguins had 10 players -- eight skaters with Jarry and Nedeljkovic -- take part in practice Friday. ... Jarry could start a fourth straight game.