Devils at Penguins projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Daniel Sprong -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski, Erik Haula
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Conor Timmins
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body)
Status report
Sprong could enter the Devils lineup with Haula, a forward, a healthy scratch. ... Hamilton, a defenseman, will be out the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury sustained March 4, but could return during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. ... The Penguins had 10 players -- eight skaters with Jarry and Nedeljkovic -- take part in practice Friday. ... Jarry could start a fourth straight game.