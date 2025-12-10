Video Review: NJD @ OTT – 9:43 of the First Period

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined that Ottawa’s Drake Batherson kicked the puck into the New Jersey net. According to Rule 49.2, “A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who uses a distinct kicking motion to propel the puck into the net with his skate/foot,” as well as part 49.2 (i), “A kicked puck that deflects off the body of any player of either team (including the goalkeeper) shall be ruled no goal.”

