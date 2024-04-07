Devils hold off Senators, end 3-game losing streak

Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula each scored, Jesper Bratt had two assists and Jake Allen made 25 saves for the Devils (37-36-4), who had lost three straight.

Claude Giroux and Jake Sanderson each had a goal and an assist, Brady Tkachuk scored, and Drake Batherson had two assists for the Senators (33-39-4), who have lost three in a row and were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. Joonas Korpisalo made 18 saves in relief of Anton Forsberg, who was pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots.

Haula gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 3:50 of the first period when he took a seam pass from Jack Hughes on the rush and beat Forsberg blocker side with a quick wrist shot.

Palat tipped a Luke Hughes point shot to make it 2-0 at 12:36. Smith’s slap shot from the point went top right to push it to 3-0 at 16:34.

Sanderson’s wrist shot from the point went post and in on the power play to cut it to 3-1 at 0:33 of the second period.

Hischier scored on a centering pass from Bratt to make it 4-1 at 11:04.

Giroux’s one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle beat Allen blocker side on the power play to cut it to 4-2 at 3:37 of the third period.

Jack Hughes lost control of the puck on a penalty shot at 4:19.

Tkachuk beat Allen glove side with a wrist shot on a partial break to cut it to 4-3 at 14:17.

Shane Pinto hit the post with three seconds left and the Senators' net empty.