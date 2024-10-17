Devils at Senators

DEVILS (4-2-0) at SENATORS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Paul Cotter -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nick Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Noah Gregor -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)
Status report
Markstrom took reps in the starter’s net during the Devils morning skate Thursday. … New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe made changes to the forward corps, swapping three left wings; Cotter took Meier’s spot on the first line, Meier moved to the second line and Tatar moved to the third line. … The Senators held an optional morning skate Thursday with 11 skaters and three goalies. … Forsberg will start and Sogaard, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will back up, coach Travis Green said. … Ullmark, a goalie, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but will miss his second straight game. … Bernard-Docker will make his season debut.