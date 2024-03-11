Devils at Rangers

DEVILS (31-29-4) at RANGERS (41-18-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Kaapo Kahkonen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Nolan Foote, Nick DeSimone, Jake Allen
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Ryan Lindgren -- Chad Ruhwedel
Zac Jones -- Erik Gustafsson
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Adam Fox (illness)
Status report
The Devils did not have a morning skate. ... Kahkonen will make his first start since the Devils acquired him in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Allen's Devils debut is delayed because of work visa issues. ... Jack Hughes and Meier didn't practice Sunday but are expected to play. … Foote was activated off non-roster, injured reserve. The forward hasn't played this season because of an undisclosed injury. He had two goals and two assists in four games for Utica of the American Hockey League during a weekend conditioning stint. ... Fox did not participate in the Rangers morning skate and the defenseman will be a game-time decision, coach Peter Laviolette said. Ruhwedel, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, will make his Rangers debut if Fox can't play.