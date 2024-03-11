Devils at Rangers

DEVILS (31-29-4) at RANGERS (41-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Kaapo Kahkonen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Nick DeSimone, Jake Allen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren -- Chad Ruhwedel

Zac Jones -- Erik Gustafsson

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Adam Fox (illness)

Status report

The Devils did not have a morning skate. ... Kahkonen will make his first start since the Devils acquired him in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Allen's Devils debut is delayed because of work visa issues. ... Jack Hughes and Meier didn't practice Sunday but are expected to play. … Foote was activated off non-roster, injured reserve. The forward hasn't played this season because of an undisclosed injury. He had two goals and two assists in four games for Utica of the American Hockey League during a weekend conditioning stint. ... Fox did not participate in the Rangers morning skate and the defenseman will be a game-time decision, coach Peter Laviolette said. Ruhwedel, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, will make his Rangers debut if Fox can't play.