Allen makes 34 saves, Devils shut out Canadiens

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist, and Paul Cotter and Luke Hughes each scored for New Jersey (31-20-6), which has alternated wins and losses the past six games heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Allen stopped Owen Beck’s penalty shot with 16 seconds remaining to preserve his 28th NHL shutout. It was his fourth of the season, including a 24-save effort in a 5-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 29.

Sam Montembeault made 18 saves for Montreal (25-25-5), which is 1-6-1 in its past eight games. The Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Bratt, who has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) during an eight-game point streak, will play for Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Jack Hughes will play for the United States. Montembeault, who will play for Canada, will back up Jakub Dobes on Sunday.

Bratt gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 13:43 of the first period. He snapped a one-timer past Montembeault’s glove from the top of the slot on Tomas Tatar’s centering pass from behind the net.

Cotter made it 2-0 at 12:44 of the second when he put a backhand into an open net on a rebound of Bratt’s shot.

Jack Hughes pushed it to 3-0 at 1:53 of the third when he drove the right side on a 2-on-1 with Bratt and put a wrist shot past Montembeault stick side.

Luke Hughes scored at 10:09 on a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle for the 4-0 final.