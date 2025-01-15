Kovacevic fined for actions in Devils game

Defenseman penalized $1,996 for cross-checking Panthers forward Tkachuk

johnathan kovacevic NJD player safety fine

© Elsa/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic has been fined $1,996.53, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk during NHL Game No. 695 in New Jersey on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 0:30 of the first period. Kovacevic was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

