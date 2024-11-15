Devils defeat Panthers for 2nd time in 3 days

Bratt gets hat trick, Hischier, Jack Hughes each has 3 assists for New Jersey

Devils at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jesper Bratt scored his second NHL hat trick, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Florida Panthers for the second time in three days, 6-2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Stefan Noesen scored twice, and Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes each had three assists for the Devils (12-6-2), who also won 4-1 here on Tuesday and are 5-1-0 in their past six games. Jake Allen made 25 saves.

Sam Reinhart and Jesper Boqvist scored for the Panthers (11-5-1), who had won seven in a row prior to their two losses to the Devils. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

Noesen gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 10:01 of the first period. He won a battle with Dmitry Kulikov in front and knocked in the rebound of Luke Hughes' slap shot with his backhand.

Boqvist tied it 1-1 at 12:13. He took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk in the left circle, put the puck between the legs of Dougie Hamilton as he cut to the slot, and made a move back to his forehand at the top of the crease before sliding the puck past Allen's right pad.

Bratt gave the Devils a 2-1 lead with two seconds remaining in the period, scoring a power-play goal through a screen from the top of the right circle.

Reinhart tied it 2-2 at 4:45 of the second period. He skated into a face-off win by Aleksander Barkov before beating Allen glove side from the left circle.

Dawson Mercer put the Devils back in front 3-2 at 5:56 when Jack Hughes’ backdoor pass deflected in off him and the skate of Kulikov for a power-play goal.

Noesen made it 4-2 with 11 seconds left in the period, burying a one-timer off a pass from Hischier for another power-play goal.

New Jersey went 3-for-5 with the man-advantage. Florida was 0-for-5.

Bratt extended the lead to 5-2 at 3:50 of the third period, scoring with a shot from the top of the right circle that trickled under the blocker of Bobrovsky.

Bratt then completed the hat trick by scoring a short-handed goal into an empty net at 14:48 for the 6-2 final.

