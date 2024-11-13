Markstrom helps Devils end Panthers winning streak at 7

Makes 34 saves; Bratt, Hamilton each has 2 assists for New Jersey

Devils at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves, and the New Jersey Devils ended the Florida Panthers’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“I think my performance mirrors the way we played,” said Markstrom, who won his third consecutive start. “I was seeing everything, they did a great job in front of me in moving bodies and taking sticks away, clearing rebounds. It was a team effort, for sure, and that is reflected in my game.”

Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists for the Devils (11-6-2), who have won six of eight.

Sam Reinhart scored, and Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Panthers (11-4-1), who had not lost since falling 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22.

The teams will play again here Thursday.

“Three or four mistakes which ended up being the difference,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “The things you want to correct, both teams will have the opportunity to do that.”

NJD@FLA: Hughes snaps home a one-timer to grab the lead early in the 1st

Jack Hughes gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 8:30 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from low in the right face-off circle off Bratt’s backhand pass from just inside the blue line. It was Hughes’ 300th NHL point (122 goals, 178 assists).

“The pace was high and there was not a lot of space out there,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You have to find your way through that. It took us a bit to adjust to that … but each time, our guys pushed their way through it. Knowing and feeling what it is like to compete against the League’s best.”

Reinhart tied it 1-1 on the power play at 8:41 of the second period when he deflected Uvis Balinskis’ point shot in the slot.

Timo Meier put the Devils up 2-1 by on a breakaway at 17:29, shooting from high in the slot to the blocker side.

NJD@FLA: Meier on the break, nets it to put the Devils up by 1 in the 2nd

Paul Cotter extended it to 3-1 at 15:07 of the third period. Nico Hischier drove toward the net and fed Cotter for a wrist shot from the left circle.

“It was a couple of plays,” Reinhart said. “Both teams stuck to their game plan, but there were a couple of breaks and they made us pay.”

Ondrej Palat scored into an empty net with 1:02 remaining for the 4-1 final.

“I thought we did a great job,” Cotter said. “Not surprised, but pretty satisfied with how we played. It took all four lines, all the D-pairings, and obviously ‘Marky’ played great. I think we all had a hand in this win. Proud of the group.”

NJD@FLA: Paul Cotter nets a bullet to give the Devils a 3-1 lead in the 3rd

Panthers forward Sam Bennett was a late scratch because of an upper-body injury. Maurice said it does not appear to be serious.

“He came in and it tightened up before the morning skate and did not loosen up during the course of the day,” Maurice said. “We couldn’t play him. I don’t know if it keeps him out of another game. He could come in [Wednesday] and be 100 percent fine. If not, it would not be a long-term situation.”

NOTES: Hughes (325 games played) became the fastest player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to reach 300 points, breaking the mark set by Kirk Muller (332). … Hughes and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (331) became the sixth set of brothers in NHL history to reach 300 points in 350 games or fewer. … Florida had outscored its opponents 33-17 during the winning streak. … The Panthers, playing their 16th game, also were trying to match the 2021-22 team as the fastest to 25 points in franchise history. … Florida had a nine-game winning streak end against New Jersey last season.

