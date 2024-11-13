Markstrom helps Devils end Panthers winning streak at 7

“I think my performance mirrors the way we played,” said Markstrom, who won his third consecutive start. “I was seeing everything, they did a great job in front of me in moving bodies and taking sticks away, clearing rebounds. It was a team effort, for sure, and that is reflected in my game.”

Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists for the Devils (11-6-2), who have won six of eight.

Sam Reinhart scored, and Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Panthers (11-4-1), who had not lost since falling 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22.

The teams will play again here Thursday.

“Three or four mistakes which ended up being the difference,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “The things you want to correct, both teams will have the opportunity to do that.”