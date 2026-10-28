Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ DAL – 2:41 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal New Jersey

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Nico Hischier’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Ellis makes 23 saves, Sabres shut out Sharks to end three-game skid

Canucks rally with three goals late, top Ducks in OT to end slide at 10

Lavoie scores first NHL goal in third period, Golden Knights defeat Senators

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild defeat Mammoth for third straight win

Noah Kahan, George Kittle cheer on Predators

Varlamov gets 1st NHL win since 2024, Islanders edge Predators in shootout

Hellebuyck impresses in first start with Devils: 'He was exceptional'

Fowler makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens blank Blues for third win in row

Tkachuks combine for seven points, Panthers hand Jets sixth straight loss

Kochetkov wins eighth straight to start season, Hurricanes defeat Bruins

Kaiser breaks tie in third, Blackhawks edge Kings to end three-game slide

Hellebuyck makes 17 saves in Devils debut, helps cool down red-hot Stars

Mammoth trending upwards since franchise established in Utah

Game's elite matched with Halloween candy, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen

Kapanen picking up speed with some of NHL’s fastest skating for Oilers

Blue Jackets recover, defeat Flyers in OT after blowing three-goal lead

NHL Status Report: Hart injured in morning skate for Golden Knights

Lacroix, original member of Flyers, WHA’s all-time leading scorer, dies at 81