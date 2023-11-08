DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche, who pulled away for a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Tuesday.
Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period
Rantanen has 2 goals, assist, Makar gets 3 points for Colorado
Nathan MacKinnon and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had three assists for the Avalanche (8-3-0), who were coming off a 7-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
"We've been talking a lot about what we need to do to have success, and at times we're inconsistent with how much commitment we're putting on our checking game,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It's just hard work and commitment to check the right way. I believe it leads to a lot of offense. I think our guys believe in that, too. Early in the year, there's a little learning curve on remembering how hard the League is and how committed you have to be, and I thought our big guys led the way with that tonight.”
Tyler Toffoli and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (7-4-1), who went 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.
“I think it comes down to letting their big players take advantage of the opportunities we gave them,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought MacKinnon took the game over in the third period. Just his speed, got behind us a few times. We weren't diligent enough to stay above. But a couple of puck plays hurt us, and then just awareness to get above people. We didn't get above at the right time.”
Ryan Johansen gave Colorado a 4-3 lead at 7:37 of the third period, scoring short side from the right hash marks after Devils forward Chris Tierney blindly passed him the puck in his own zone.
“He gets it in the slot, he didn't rush it. Probably surveyed the ice to see if he could dish it off to someone, couldn't, and then still found a way to put it in,” Bednar said. “He's a really patient player.”
MacKinnon extended the lead to 5-3 at 9:45. He took a pass from Rantanen on a rush, cut back across the net, and finished with a backhand.
Rantanen scored into an empty net at 18:33 for the 6-3 final.
“Nate was a little snakebitten and he finally puts one in, and Mikko was great and he puts one in,” Bednar said. “I thought, as a whole, our top guys really led the way to kind of set the tone for the group.”
Toffoli gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 3:43 of the first period, scoring into an open net from along the goal line after receiving a slap pass from John Marino.
Rantanen tied it 1-1 at 15:50 when he chipped in a pass from Makar near the right post on a power play.
Ross Colton put the Avalanche in front 2-1 at 2:25 of the second period. Vanecek stopped Wood's backhand on a 2-on-1, but Colton skated in as the trailer on the play and buried the rebound in the slot.
Later in the period, however, Colton was assessed a minor penalty for boarding Luke Hughes, a major penalty for cross-checking Timo Meier, and a game misconduct at 10:44, resulting in a seven-minute power play for the Devils.
“I'll live with the call. After the fact, honestly, I didn't even see that until I watched on replay, but Meier turns back to go at Colton and he's coming at him with his stick high,” Bednar said. “You got to defend yourself and your stick's got to go up unless you want to take one in the teeth. So it's what he does. ... You try and live through it.”
On the ensuing 5-on-3 power play, Meier tied it 2-2 at 11:04, taking a pass just below the right circle and scoring under Georgiev's right pad.
Wood scored 41 seconds later during the following 5-on-4 power play to put Colorado back in front 3-2. He beat Vanecek glove side on a breakaway for a short-handed goal.
“I've shot on Vitek for about three years now, so just saw glove side there and just kind of went for it,” said Wood, who played his first seven NHL seasons with the Devils. “We didn't play our best in Vegas there, so to have that response tonight and to beat a great team is spectacular.”
Hamilton responded on the same power play to tie it 3-3 at 15:04, scoring with a snap shot from the point through traffic.
"We had the chance, we went on the power play for a while there," Meier said. "Gave up one there, but you know we got two on the power play, but I think ... we just have to do a better job at the end. You know, they outworked us, and like I said, we didn't manage the puck well enough. They got above us, and yeah, we have to clean that up."
NOTES: Rantanen's power-play goal was his 81st in the NHL, passing Anton Stastny for sixth in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. Only Joe Sakic (205), Michel Goulet (147), Milan Hejduk (140), Peter Stastny (120) and Nathan MacKinnon (83) have scored more. ... The Avalanche are 4-0-0 at home this season. It is just the second time in the past 10 years that they have won their first four home games (2019-20). ... Makar and defenseman Devon Toews were each plus-4.