Jarvis scores twice, lifts Hurricanes past Devils in season opener

Jarvis redirected a centering pass from Sebastian Aho at the front of the net to give Carolina a 4-3 lead, then added an empty-net goal with 55 seconds remaining to make it 5-3.

Eric Robinson scored with 13 seconds left for the 6-3 final.

K’Andre Miller scored two goals in his Carolina debut, Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, and Aho and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, and Luke Hughes had two assists for the Devils, who were also playing their season opener. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Hall put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 at 4:06 of the first period when he tipped a point shot from Gostisbehere near the right hash marks. Rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin earned the secondary assist for his first NHL regular-season point.

Hamiliton tied it 1-1 at 8:15 of the second period, taking a pass from Bratt and cutting to the backhand before scoring from the left hash marks.

Miller put Carolina on top 2-1 at 9:23. He took a pass out of the corner from William Carrier and scored on a shot that appeared to deflect off Devils forward Nico Hischier and past Markstrom.

Miller was traded to Carolina by the New York Rangers on July 1 before signing an eight-year, $60 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value).

Cody Glass tied it 2-2 at 13:54. He held the puck on a 2-on-1 with Connor Brown and beat Andersen with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Miller then scored on the power play with a slap shot from above the left circle to put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 at 10:21 of the third period.

Bratt tied it 3-3 from the left side at 11:38 after Brett Pesce's centering pass deflected off Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and across the slot to Bratt.