Jarvis scores twice, lifts Hurricanes past Devils in season opener

Forward breaks tie with 2:43 left; Miller gets 2 goals in Carolina debut

Devils at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 2:43 remaining in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes opened their regular season with a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Jarvis redirected a centering pass from Sebastian Aho at the front of the net to give Carolina a 4-3 lead, then added an empty-net goal with 55 seconds remaining to make it 5-3.

Eric Robinson scored with 13 seconds left for the 6-3 final.

K’Andre Miller scored two goals in his Carolina debut, Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, and Aho and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, and Luke Hughes had two assists for the Devils, who were also playing their season opener. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Hall put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 at 4:06 of the first period when he tipped a point shot from Gostisbehere near the right hash marks. Rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin earned the secondary assist for his first NHL regular-season point.

Hamiliton tied it 1-1 at 8:15 of the second period, taking a pass from Bratt and cutting to the backhand before scoring from the left hash marks.

Miller put Carolina on top 2-1 at 9:23. He took a pass out of the corner from William Carrier and scored on a shot that appeared to deflect off Devils forward Nico Hischier and past Markstrom.

Miller was traded to Carolina by the New York Rangers on July 1 before signing an eight-year, $60 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value).

Cody Glass tied it 2-2 at 13:54. He held the puck on a 2-on-1 with Connor Brown and beat Andersen with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Miller then scored on the power play with a slap shot from above the left circle to put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 at 10:21 of the third period.

Bratt tied it 3-3 from the left side at 11:38 after Brett Pesce's centering pass deflected off Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and across the slot to Bratt.

Latest News

Penguins celebrate Crosby, Malkin, Letang’s 20th season together

Saros, O’Reilly help Predators edge Blue Jackets in season opener

Crosby, Malkin combine for 5 points, Penguins top Islanders

Gustavsson makes 27 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Marchand, Panthers edge Flyers to spoil Tocchet’s debut as coach

Minten scores in OT, Bruins edge Blackhawks

Pinto's late goal lifts Senators past Lightning

Rangers shut out Sabres, give Sullivan 1st win as coach

Canadiens cruise past Red Wings for 1st win of season

Maple Leafs players visit Covenant House Toronto for Canadian Thanksgiving

McKenna inspires campus rush for Hockey Valley home opener at Penn State

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov sidelined for Hurricanes

Penguins debut alternate gold throwback-style jerseys at home opener

Dahlin walks Sabres home opener carpet with teenage cancer patient

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings