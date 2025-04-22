Devils at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Defensemen Hughes, Dillon out for New Jersey; Andersen to make consecutive starts for Carolina

Stankoven CAR L Hughes NJD game 2 preview

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The New Jersey Devils will be without Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon when they try to even the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Game 2 on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

Each defenseman was injured in Game 1 on Sunday, a 4-1 Hurricanes victory that gave Carolina a 1-0 series lead.

Dillon was pushed awkwardly to the ice by Hurricanes forward William Carrier at 11:35 of the second period and never returned; Hughes left the game at 8:36 of the third after taking a hit to the shoulder and he also left for the locker room, but did return at 15:32.

"We'll have to get back to Jersey after today and see where they're at, but they'll be out tonight," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday.

Defensemen Simon Nemec and Dennis Cholowski each will make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut for New Jersey.

Cody Glass will also play; the center did not return after taking an inadvertent stick to the legs from New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom at 8:36 of the third period in Game 1.

"Obviously [Markstrom] felt really bad with what happened but it's hockey," Glass said. "Things happen quickly, so it's all good."

Frederik Andersen will start after making 23 saves for Carolina in Game 1. It will mark the first time the 35-year-old goalie will make consecutive starts this season. Andersen missed 39 games because of a knee injury that required surgery Nov. 22.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series own an all-time series record of 353-56 (.863), including a 266-34 (.887) mark when starting at home.

Here is a breakdown of Game 2:

Devils: New Jersey conducted a full morning skate Tuesday after taking Monday off to rest and reset after the loss in Game 1. The Hurricanes outscored (3-0) and outshot (32-21) the Devils at 5-on-5 and denied them on two power-play chances. During the regular season, New Jersey had the third best power play in the NHL at 28.2 percent. Keefe stressed the importance of cleaner breakouts as one of the keys to generating success in Game 2. "When you don't get out and get through against these guys, they turn on you, and they can turn it into a barrage of chances or shots against," Keefe said. Markstrom said he is looking forward to the challenge Game 2 presents after making 41 saves Sunday.

Hurricanes: Forward Taylor Hall, who had two assists in Game 1, was the only player not to practice Monday. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said the absence was "just to give him a rest." The two forward lines that consistently pinned the Devils deep in Game 1 were Jesperi Kotkaniemi centering left wing Andrei Svechnikov and Hall (four points; one goal, three assists, 12 shots), and Jack Roslovic centering left wing Carrier and Eric Robinson (two assists, eight shots, 14 hits). "They gave it to us pretty good from shot attempts and scoring chances," Keefe said. The Hurricanes, who had the second-ranked penalty-kill during the regular season (87.7 percent), went 2-for-2 against the Devils.

Number to know: 1. Number of shots on goal the Devils took on two power-play chances in Game 1. The Hurricanes had three shots on goal while short-handed.

What to look for: Can New Jersey find a way to break out of its end and sustain more offensive-zone time to create greater scoring opportunities? Will Carolina be able to duplicate the type of effort it delivered in Game 1?

What they are saying

"They're a great team and we knew it was going to be hard to play against them, but it was on us too (in Game 1). We didn't execute well, didn't win enough battles, but it's just one game. Game 2 is another opportunity for us and we're a confident group here." -- Devils forward Ondrej Palat

"We always expect the best from the other team. That's what we’re expecting. They think they need to be better; I think there’s areas we need to be better at, too. You're always starting fresh every game. It starts 0-0. You've got to go get it." -- Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton

Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

William Carrier-- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Mark Jankowski, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman

Injured: None

Status report

Tatar will be in the lineup and Sprong, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. ... The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in Game 1.

NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Devils need to ‘trust our instincts’ in Game 2 against Hurricanes

Justin Williams on game one of the playoffs, more

Stankoven, Hurricanes top Devils in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

NJD at CAR | Recap | Gm 1

Stankoven shines with 2 goals in Hurricanes playoff debut 

Markstrom blanks Robinson

Stankoven with back-to-back goals in the 2nd period

Latest News

Tkachuk game-time decision for Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round against Lightning

Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 28 announced

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin OT goal in Game 1 for Capitals stirs memories of Beliveau

Arniel proving 'he was the right guy' to lead Jets as coach

Botterill named Kraken general manager, Francis promoted to president

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings hope to learn after recovering for ‘little bit scary’ win in Game 1

Blackwell unlikely hero for Stars with OT goal in Game 2 of West 1st Round

Blackwell scores in OT, lifts Stars past Avalanche in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Kings recover late, top Oilers in Game 1 of West 1st Round after blowing 4-goal lead

Ovechkin continues to shine with 1st playoff OT goal for Capitals in Game 1 win

Ovechkin scores 2nd of game in OT, Capitals top Canadiens in Game 1 of East 1st Round

Jets hold off Blues in Game 2, extend lead in Western 1st Round

Blues focused on ‘putting together 60 full ones’ after Game 2 loss