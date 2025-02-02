Thompson helps Sabres hold off Devils for 3rd straight win

Thompson left the game at 5:11 of the third period after he was hit by New Jersey forward Stefan Noesen, who was assessed a five-minute major and match penalty.

Jason Zucker and JJ Peterka also scored, and Rasmus Dahlin had two assists for the Sabres (21-26-5), who have won three in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Paul Cotter scored twice, and Jack Hughes also scored for the Devils (29-19-6), who had won three of four. Jake Allen allowed four goals on 27 shots before being replaced by Nico Daws (seven saves) to start the third period.

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 8:11 of the first period, picking up a rebound and beating Allen five-hole from the slot.

Peterka made it 2-0 at 15:50. Thompson stole the puck from Jesper Bratt down low and sent a seam pass to Peterka, who kicked it from his skate to his stick and poked it in backdoor.

Ryan McLeod scored a short-handed goal at 19:31 to extend it to 3-0, breaking in and sliding a backhand past Allen’s left pad.

Cotter cut it to 3-1 at 4:38 of the second period when he pushed the puck in amid a scramble in the crease. Initially ruled no-goal on the ice, the call was overturned after video review confirmed the puck crossed the goal line.

Zucker pushed it to 4-1 at 17:25, scoring off a pass from Thompson in front into an open net.

Cotter cut it to 4-2 at 18 seconds of the third period after lifting a shot under the crossbar short side from low in the left circle.

Hughes scored short-handed to make it 4-3 at 5:32 on backhand through Luukkonen’s pads on a 2-on-1.