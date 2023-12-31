Bruins score 4 straight in 2nd, rally past Devils

David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (21-7-6), which has won two in a row after losing its previous four (0-2-2).

“Coming off of a big break like that, especially with how we finished going into Christmas, there could have been a lot to dwell on,” Shattenkirk said. “But everyone did a great job of resetting, and really just starting fresh and making sure that we focused on building our game, and I think that’s what these past two games have been.”

Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves for New Jersey (19-14-2). Tyler Toffoli had two assists.

“We lost a couple battles down low, and both of those plays ended up being goals against,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “Those types of mistakes against a team like that, they’re going to take advantage of [them].”

Hischier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 6:03 of the first period. He one-timed a bumper pass from Toffoli six seconds into a power play.

“Obviously, we lost this game, and we weren’t good in the second period, but I think the first and third period, we can take good things out of it,” Hischier said. “But like I said, especially against this team, 20 minutes is enough to lose a game.”

Hughes made it 2-0 at 1:11 of the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. It was his third straight game with a goal.

DeBrusk cut it to 2-1 at 5:35. Brad Marchand forced a turnover behind the Devils’ net before getting the puck back and passing to DeBrusk, who deked past Vanecek's left pad.

It was his first goal since Nov .30 (12 games).

“I haven’t felt this all year, so it’s nice to kind of be back in that sense of things,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously, it was a great play by ‘Marchy.’ … I think it was just nice having a reset, honestly, in the (holiday) break.”

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 12:51, poking in the rebound of a shot by Brandon Carlo.

“If you make mistakes, if you kind of take a gear off or whatnot, take a shift off, it usually doesn’t result in good things,” New Jersey forward Erik Haula said. “But overall, I think both teams had chances. Very unfortunate second period.”