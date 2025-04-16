Dumoulin lifts Devils past Bruins in OT to stop 3-game slide

Dumoulin won it with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the left face-off circle off a drop pass by Dawson Mercer.

“It was huge, and what a goal,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said of the defenseman scoring. “He had the confidence to jump in first of all, and then to rip it. It was a great goal, great finish. It was a great moment for a guy like him. He does so many things well for us without the puck that maybe wouldn’t get noticed, even with the puck he makes so many subtle plays, so it’s great for him to have a moment like that.”

Timo Meier had a goal and two assists, and Mercer had a goal and an assist for the Devils (42-32-7), who already had secured the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will face the Carolina Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed, in the Eastern Conference First Round. Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes each had two assists, and Jake Allen made 20 saves.

The Devils will play their regular-season finale against the Detroit Red Wings at home on Wednesday.