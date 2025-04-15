Devils at Bruins projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Tomas Tatar
Nolan Foote -- Marc McLaughlin -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey, Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body)
Suspended: Paul Cotter
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko -- Pavel Zacha -- Fabian Lysell
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- John Farinacci
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Frederic Brunet -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Cotter, a forward, was suspended for the Devils' final two regular-season games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 1-0 loss on Sunday. ... McLaughlin was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Noesen, a healthy scratch Sunday, will return. ... Allen is expected to start. ... Farinacci and Brunet each is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the AHL on Monday; in a corresponding move, forward Riley Duran and defenseman Michael Callahan each was reassigned to Providence on Monday.