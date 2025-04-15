Devils at Bruins projected lineups

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Tomas Tatar

Nolan Foote -- Marc McLaughlin -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey, Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body)

Suspended: Paul Cotter

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Pavel Zacha -- Fabian Lysell

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- John Farinacci

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Frederic Brunet -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Cotter, a forward, was suspended for the Devils' final two regular-season games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 1-0 loss on Sunday. ... McLaughlin was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Noesen, a healthy scratch Sunday, will return. ... Allen is expected to start. ... Farinacci and Brunet each is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the AHL on Monday; in a corresponding move, forward Riley Duran and defenseman Michael Callahan each was reassigned to Providence on Monday.