Devils at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (41-32-7) at BRUINS (33-39-9)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Tomas Tatar

Nolan Foote -- Marc McLaughlin -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey, Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body)

Suspended: Paul Cotter

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Pavel Zacha -- Fabian Lysell

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- John Farinacci

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Frederic Brunet -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Cotter, a forward, was suspended for the Devils' final two regular-season games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 1-0 loss on Sunday. ... McLaughlin was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Noesen, a healthy scratch Sunday, will return. ... Allen is expected to start. ... Farinacci and Brunet each is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the AHL on Monday; in a corresponding move, forward Riley Duran and defenseman Michael Callahan each was reassigned to Providence on Monday.

Latest News

Blue Jackets having ‘a lot fun’ during late push for final playoff spot in East

NHL Buzz: Ehlers week to week for Jets with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid voted best forward, overall skater in 2024-25 NHLPA player poll

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens, Wild, Blues can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15

Nurse to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Landeskog set to rejoin Avalanche from AHL conditioning loan

Fisher dies at 80, shot 'unforgettable moments' as Canadiens photographer

Central Scouting final rankings discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Schaefer tops Central Scouting North American skater final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Western Conference wild cards debated by NHL.com staff 

DeBrusk scores late in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks

Kings shut out Oilers, clinch No. 2 seed in Pacific

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk practices with Senators, expected ready for start of playoffs

Ekholm to miss 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Oilers with injury