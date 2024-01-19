Devils at Blue Jackets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (22-17-3) at BLUE JACKETS (14-21-9)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffolli -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Erik Haula  -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Cal Foote -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Santeri Hatakka

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Tomas Nosek (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov

Adam Fantilli  -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Kent Johnson -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov 

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Mathieu Olivier

Injured: Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Zach Werenski (ankle)

Status report

Hatakka, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday when Smith, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve. … Jenner returns after missing 15 games with a fractured jaw. … Merzlikins will make his second straight start. … Laine, a forward and defensemen Werenski and Blankenship each participated in the Blue Jackets optional morning skate Friday but will not play; coach Pascal Vincent said Laine and Werenski each will travel on a five-game road trip that begins at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, and Blankenburg may be cleared as well. … Defenseman David Jiricek, loaned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will rejoin Columbus next week, Vincent said.

Latest News

NHL betting odds for January 19 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 19
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Shane Pinto signs 1 year contract with Ottawa Senators

Pinto signs 1-year contract with Senators
Quinn Hughes looks to keep improving with Vancouver Canucks

Hughes aims to 'keep climbing,' will lead Canucks contingent in All-Star Game
Jonathan Quick returns to Los Angeles to face Kings

Quick returns to where he ‘grew up,’ set to lead Rangers against Kings
Weekes Weekend Watchlist Maple Leafs-Canucks, Lightning-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule

Maple Leafs-Canucks, Lightning-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 19

NHL On Tap: Reinhart seeks to extend goal streak to 9 games for Panthers
NHL EDGE Darren Raddysh has hardest shot in 3 seasons of data  

NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
Arizona Coyotes Vancouver Canucks game recap January 18

Canucks edge Coyotes, become 1st team to reach 30 wins this season
Nashville Predators Los Angeles Kings game recap January 18

O’Reilly has goal, assist in Predators win against Kings 
New York Rangers Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 18

Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Rangers
Seattle Kraken Edmonton Oilers game recap January 18

Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers rally past Kraken for 12th straight win
Toronto Maple Leafs Calgary Flames game recap January 18

Matthews hat trick lifts Maple Leafs past Flames to end 4-game skid 
Todd McLellan to remain Los Angeles coach for rest of season, Rob Blake says

McLellan to remain Kings coach for remainder of season, GM says
St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals game recap January 18

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues