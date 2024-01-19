Devils at Blue Jackets

DEVILS (22-17-3) at BLUE JACKETS (14-21-9)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffolli -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Cal Foote -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Santeri Hatakka
Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Tomas Nosek (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov
Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Kent Johnson -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Mathieu Olivier
Injured: Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Zach Werenski (ankle)
Status report
Hatakka, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday when Smith, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve. … Jenner returns after missing 15 games with a fractured jaw. … Merzlikins will make his second straight start. … Laine, a forward and defensemen Werenski and Blankenship each participated in the Blue Jackets optional morning skate Friday but will not play; coach Pascal Vincent said Laine and Werenski each will travel on a five-game road trip that begins at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, and Blankenburg may be cleared as well. … Defenseman David Jiricek, loaned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will rejoin Columbus next week, Vincent said.