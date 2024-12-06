Sorensen seeks to get Bedard, Blackhawks on track as new coach

CHICAGO -- Anders Sorensen wasn’t wasting any time at practice Friday, his first day as the Chicago Blackhawks coach.

“I just wanted to have good pace and get some energy,” said Sorensen, who will make his NHL coaching debut when the Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3).

“I thought I’d touch on some D-zone stuff and just the biggest thing is we have to enjoy the competitive part of the game and get up to speed that way,” he said.

Sorensen was named interim coach after Luke Richardson was fired Thursday. The 49-year-old had coached Rockford, the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate, since 2021-22.

He has much to do to help turn around the fortunes of the Blackhawks, who are last in the NHL at 8-16-2 and have lost four straight games. They have struggled in several areas, including scoring, where they’re averaging 2.42 goals per game (31st in NHL).

Part of that is helping get center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, back to his productive form. The 19-year-old led the Blackhawks with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games last season and won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. He has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 26 games this season, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past 13.

“He’s one of those guys we have to get him up the ice and get skating. That’s when he’s at his best,” Sorensen said. “We all see what he can do when the puck is on his stick. We have to get a way for him to get the puck in motion. That’s the biggest thing right now.”

Bedard said he enjoyed Sorensen’s first practice.

“Really good pace,” Bedard said. “I thought we were buzzing, everyone was putting a good sweat on, working really hard, and that’s how we want to play. It’s good to have the first skate and get comfortable and talk to him. It’s good we all know him a little bit from being at training camps and stuff like that, so it was a good first day.”