Richardson fired by Blackhawks, Sorensen named interim

Luke Richardson was fired as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Anders Sorensen, the coach of Chicago's American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, was named interim coach. The 49-year-old is the first Sweden-born coach in NHL history, according to NHL Stats.

Richardson was 57-118-15 in three seasons with the Blackhawks, who are last in the NHL this season at 8-16-2.

"Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward."

Sorensen will make his NHL coaching debut for the Blackhawks when they play the Winnipeg Jets at United Center on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3).

The Blackhawks, who rank 31st in the League in goals per game (2.42), have lost four games in row and are 3-9-1 in their past 13 games. They have won consecutive games just once this season, with that coming against the Los Angeles Kings (4-3 in a shootout) on Nov. 2 and the Anaheim Ducks (4-2) on Nov. 3.

Captain Nick Foligno talked early last month of the Blackhawks’ struggles to string wins together.

“It’s frustrating for us because we know where we’re sitting and where we’re trying to get to,” he said on Nov. 6. “I think our style of play, we’re doing a lot of good things, but you’re not reaping the benefits because those little ones. The momentums, the understanding of what it takes to win, are not as detailed as they need to be right now.”

Chicago also haven’t been able to capitalize on its early successes this season. Including their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, the Blackhawks are 7-6-2 when scoring first in a game.

“It's not an easy league, it's not easy to win games. So, you have to prepare, you have to be at your best to win every night,” forward Teuvo Teravainen said Wednesday. “We just have to be better, a little better with everything.”

The Blackhawks have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs once in the past seven seasons, with that lone appearance coming in 2020, when 12 teams qualified for the postseason from each conference after the regular season was paused due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Richardson is the third NHL coach to be fired this season, joining Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins, Nov. 19) and Drew Bannister (St. Louis Blues, Nov. 24).

"On behalf of the entire Blackhawks organization, I'd like to thank Luke for his dedication over the past three seasons," Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. "I fully support Kyle's decision in making this change as he continues to do what is needed to move our team forward. I have the utmost confidence in him and the rest of our hockey operations team as they begin their search for the next head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks."

Sorensen was 117-89-16-7 in 229 games as Rockford's coach, with the IceHogs qualifying for the Calder Cup playoffs in each of his three seasons.