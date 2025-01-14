2025 Draft: Schaefer tops Central Scouting midterm rankings

Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings of the top North American skaters eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Central Scouting revealed its midterm ranking of the top North American skaters and goalies, along with the top International skaters and goalies, on Tuesday. Right wing Victor Eklund of Djurgarden in Sweden's second division is No. 1 among International skaters.

Rounding out the top five North American skaters are center James Hagens of Boston College (NCAA), center Michael Misa of Saginaw (OHL), right wing Porter Martone of Brampton (OHL) and center Roger McQueen of Brandon (Western Hockey League).

"The 2025 draft class is top heavy with talent and there was no clear No. 1 consensus with our group but at this point we have positioned Schaefer in the top spot over Hagens and Misa," said Dan Marr, NHL director of Central Scouting. "He is the best available prospect at his position and the results he achieves with his combination of speed, skills and size give him the edge for the No. 1 spot. While his game is still maturing, he's playing a style that will transition well once he gets his NHL opportunity."

PDFs: North American skaters | North American goalies | International skaters | International goalies

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds), Canada's second-youngest player at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, earned the top ranking despite a broken clavicle sustained in the first period of the country's second game of the tournament Dec. 27. He will be out three months.

"This is a deep draft class in the top three rounds and it's great for the NHL to have such a solid crop of top-end prospects," Marr said. "The top three or four will likely be interchangeable depending on one's definition of 'best available' and the rest of the top 10 will be hard to displace. The next line likely comes around the 24-25 position and after that almost to the end of the second round, where there are still players with the requisite skills and attributes to be good NHL players."

The 2025 draft is scheduled for June. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 will be announced at a later date.

Schaefer missed the opening nine games of the season because of mononucleosis. He lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024, which happened three months after his billet mother, Emily Matson, died by suicide.

He is one of three players in Erie history to be selected No. 1 by the franchise in the OHL draft (2023) after Ryan O'Reilly (2007) and Connor McDavid (2012). Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and was plus-21 in 17 games with Erie prior to leaving for World Juniors.

Hagens (5-10, 177) is one of five NCAA players among the top 32 skaters on Central Scouting's midterm rankings.

"Hagens plays a pro-style game right now and has been impressive at every level displaying NHL skills and attributes with his hockey IQ being front and center," Marr said. "His vision, reads and skills are elite, and he executes plays with the composure of an NHL veteran and deserves to be in the conversation as the top pick."