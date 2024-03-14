Predators defeat Jets, extend point streak to 13

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators (38-25-4), who are 11-0-2 during their streak. Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

Alex Iafallo and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets (41-19-5), who have lost three of five. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Nyquist gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period. He scored with a wrist shot from above the right face-off dot after Josi fed him with a stretch pass.

Kiefer Sherwood extended it to 2-0 at 14:32. Josi carried the puck into the Winnipeg zone passed to Sherwood, who scored with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Nashville scored twice in 22 seconds in the third period.

Filip Forsberg made it 3-0 from the high slot at 1:29 after Nyquist hit him with a between-the-legs drop pass.

Jason Zucker then pushed it to 4-0 at 1:51 by lifting a rebound over Hellebuyck’s pad on the backhand. It was Zucker's first goal in three games with the Predators since being traded from the Arizona Coyotes on March 8.

Iafallo cut it to 4-1 at 13:12 when he tipped Brenden Dillon’s shot.

Appleton scored on the power play at 19:49 for the 4-2 final.

Jets center Mark Scheifele was a late scratch due to illness.

Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney (undisclosed) left the game late in the third period.