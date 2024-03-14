Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck top choice for Vezina as League's best goalie

To mark the three-quarter point of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.

Connor Hellebuyck has started to make the sensational look ordinary.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie made 23 saves in a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday, his fourth shutout of the season. This marks the fifth straight season Hellebuyck has had at least four shutouts, the longest active streak among NHL goalies. It also was his 30th win, the fifth time in the past seven seasons he has won that many, second in that span to Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (six).

"He was great back there," Jets captain Adam Lowry said Monday. "Incredible. And an indication of just how used the team is to his play."

Winnipeg is used to Hellebuyck dominating games, and so are NHL.com voters, who again voted Hellebuyck the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL at the three-quarter point of the season. A panel of 14 writers gave Hellebuyck 67 voting points, including 11 first-place votes. Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks was second with 48 points (two first-place votes), and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers was third with 46 points (one first-place vote).

Hellebuyck also was the Vezina favorite at the halfway point of the season.

The 30-year-old is 30-15-3 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 47 games, all starts. He's third in the NHL in GAA and second in save percentage among goalies to play at least 20 games, and his four shutouts are tied for fourth. His .935 even-strength save percentage is second in the NHL (minimum 20 games), with him facing 1,167 shots at even strength; Panthers goalie Anthony Stolarz has a .940 even-strength save percentage against 433 shots in 21 games.