Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Predators at Jets

PREDATORS (5-7-0) at JETS (6-4-2)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Jusso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons

Liam Foudy -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

McDonagh is day to day; the defenseman will miss his third straight game. ... Saros could make his second consecutive start after making 35 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Brossoit will make his third start of the season and first since making 26 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 28. ... Vilardi, a center, skated for the first time since being injured in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17.