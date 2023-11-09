Predators at Jets

PREDATORS (5-7-0) at JETS (6-4-2)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Jusso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons
Liam Foudy -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Status report
McDonagh is day to day; the defenseman will miss his third straight game. ... Saros could make his second consecutive start after making 35 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Brossoit will make his third start of the season and first since making 26 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 28. ... Vilardi, a center, skated for the first time since being injured in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17.