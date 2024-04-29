Predators 'can't go rogue' with season at stake in Game 5 against Canucks

NASHVILLE -- Ryan McDonagh believes the best approach for the Nashville Predators to stay alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is to emphasize playing a strong team game, particularly on the road.

McDonagh would know; the 34-year-old defenseman has played 189 postseason games for the New York Rangers (96), Tampa Bay Lightning (89) and Predators (four), and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning (2020, 2021). The challenge entering Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, TBS, MAX) is mentally overcoming Canucks forward Brock Boeser scoring at 17:11 of the third period and with eight seconds left in Game 4 to tie it 3-3 before Elias Lindholm's goal at 1:02 of overtime.

The Predators trail the best-of-7 series 3-1.

"You can't go rogue, that's for sure," McDonagh said. "You can't just go out and try and do it yourself. Any time you do that, it just kind of dismantles itself. Obviously, everybody wants to have success and win the game and be a part of that team success, but you have to do it together."

Predators forward Colton Sissons hit the post from the left circle shooting for the empty net with 1:50 left in the third.

"That's the same thing this group has done all season is we've won games together," McDonagh said. "It hasn't been because of one person's individual effort at times and stuff. We've got to lean on each other here as a staff, as a group. And to understand that for us to be successful, for us to have a chance to win a game, we need everybody to play their best game."

The Predators believe they have carried the play in each of the past two games. They outshot the Canucks by a combined 60-33 in Games 3 and 4 and were happy with the offensive zone time they generated. They also won 4-1 on the road in Game 2.