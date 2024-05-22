Panthers stay hungry in return to Eastern Conference Final

NEW YORK -- The Florida Panthers feared the dreaded hangover associated with reaching the Stanley Cup Final and coming up short.

They know the unflattering history of teams that have walked their path, and they are intimately familiar with the feelings of regret and longing that are part of failing on the grandest of stages.

“We all certainly had that feeling in our stomachs,” said Bill Zito, the general manager of the Panthers.

In the offseason, still smarting from the disappointment, the Panthers decided the hair of the dog was the best cure for such a powerful hangover.

So they showed up for the 2023-24 NHL regular season in better shape and more focused than the team that lost in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

There were no excuses. They wanted to be in the mix, they wanted a shot at redemption.

And, here they are in the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season, facing the New York Rangers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the League’s best team in the regular season.

“Last year, I think we were riding the wave a little bit like this year,” Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “But, going into this, we ultimately know what it’s going to take to ultimately come out on top.

“We are expecting the Rangers to give us a very good challenge. They have been the best team all regular season and, so far, the best team in the playoffs. It’s a great opportunity to show what we are capable of. It’s going to be a great series.”

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).