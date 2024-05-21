Panarin-Bobrovsky friendship to reach boundary during Eastern Final

Panarin and Bobrovsky played on the Russian national team together at the IIHF World Championship in 2015 and 2016, but they didn't talk much and never really got to know each other.

The only thing they knew they had in common when Panarin was traded to Columbus was that they were each Russian.

"When they traded me to Columbus I was a little upset because I didn't speak with anyone," Panarin said, "but when we met for the first time and our wives met for the first time, we just felt a very interesting chemistry."

They hit it off.

"They were both at certain phases of their lives where they were getting married or had wives and trying to become fathers, so I think it just lined up really well too," said Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno, who was the Blue Jackets captain at the time. "When you go through those phases of life together with somebody, it's amazing how that bond becomes stronger. Just being around them you could tell they just seemed to both be super driven athletes, obviously, but also men getting their lives going. You could see how they had likes and interests in the same way. I think that's what really created the bond. I think it really helped those two."

Foligno said Panarin helped Bobrovsky come out of his shell and be more comfortable around the rest of the team.

"When I got there we had (defenseman) Fedor Tyutin and (forward) Artem Anisimov, and then we started losing those guys and I think 'Bob' was really on his own a bit," Foligno said. "It was good for 'Bob' too because he had to start to come around the guys more, didn't have that comfort level, but I think Panarin coming really helped Bob thrive.

"I noticed a big difference in the way Bob was loose because Panarin is this happy-go-lucky guy. He's not this serious Russian that a lot of times you get, especially for a superstar. He's really happy, loves life, loves people."

Panarin would create these big celebrations when he would score on Bobrovsky in practice, Foligno said. Bobrovsky, in turn, would chirp Panarin when he made a big save on him.

"I just really think those two were a great couple in a sense," Foligno said. "They were pretty funny toward each other. I know 'Bread' would get Bob going and vice versa. There'd be some good laughs in the room between those two."