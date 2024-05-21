Panarin-Bobrovsky friendship to reach boundary during Eastern Final

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Artemi Panarin will have an altogether different experience in the Eastern Conference Final than he had in any of the previous 12 Stanley Cup Playoff series he played in.
Sergei Bobrovsky will be the goalie trying to take his dream away.
"He's my best friend in hockey," Panarin told NHL.com.
Panarin and the New York Rangers will face Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Panarin, the Rangers' 32-year-old forward, said he's trying not to think about the matchup against Bobrovsky, the Panthers' 35-year-old goalie and his teammate with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2017-19. But he can't exactly ignore it, either.
They've been close friends since Panarin was traded to the Blue Jackets and joined Bobrovsky there in 2017. Panarin said he's the godfather to Bobrovsky's 2-year-old daughter, Carolina. Their wives are close and speak often. They have gone on vacation together.
Panarin said he can better explain his friendship with Bobrovsky in Russian because then he could really go into depth. He tried in English anyway.
"First of all, he's an unbelievable guy, a great human," Panarin said. "We can talk about everything all day and we can say anything to each other. Some people you're just like, 'Hey,' and you have two things you can talk about, but with him we can talk about good things, not good things, and it doesn't matter. It's a very honest relationship, I would say."