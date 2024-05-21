Conn Smythe Trophy favorite at halfway point of playoffs debated

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are half done.

That’s it. We are two rounds into the four-round marathon that defines the toughest championship to win in professional sports.

While there is still a long way to go before the captain from the last team standing raises the Stanley Cup in jubilation, a big enough sample size has been amassed to start discussing those players who have been most important to their teams so far in this postseason.

The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference and the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference each need to win two more rounds to be called champions.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final is at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET: ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Western Conference series starts at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Which player after the first two rounds has the inside track to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the player voted to be most valuable to his team in the postseason?

We asked seven NHL.com writers and here, in alphabetical order, are the choices.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

I’m not surprised everyone overlooked the Panthers captain and his contributions toward getting his team back to the Eastern Conference Final. Story of his career, it would seem. But Barkov, who was named the winner of the Selke Trophy this season, voted as best defensive forward in the NHL, was a force against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Second Round. He might be second on his team in the playoffs with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) to forward Matthew Tkachuk’s 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) but though Tkachuk had a relatively quiet second round, Barkov dominated. He led Florida against the Bruins with eight points (three goals, five assists) in the six games, including the game-winning goals in Games 2 and 4. And that doesn’t even count his defense, including the block that saved the clinching Game 6 for the Panthers on forward David Pastrnak late in the third period of a one-goal game. His teammates are calling him the best player in the world. They may be biased, but they’re not far off. He’s my mid-tournament MVP. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer