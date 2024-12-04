Predators at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Steven Lorentz
Nikita Grebenkin -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Marshal Rifai, Alexander Nylander
Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup for the fourth straight game... McCabe will miss his second consecutive game after taking a puck to the head and leaving during the second period of a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... Reaves will return after serving a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse during a 4-3 overtime win Nov. 16; he will replace forward Alexander Nylander.