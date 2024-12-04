Predators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Steven Lorentz

Nikita Grebenkin -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Marshal Rifai, Alexander Nylander

Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup for the fourth straight game... McCabe will miss his second consecutive game after taking a puck to the head and leaving during the second period of a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... Reaves will return after serving a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse during a 4-3 overtime win Nov. 16; he will replace forward Alexander Nylander.