Thomas scores 2 goals, Blues defeat Predators

Robert Thomas scored twice, Cam Fowler had a goal and two assists and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist for the Blues (17-16-4), who are 2-0-1 their past three games. Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (11-18-7), who were 3-0-1 their past four games. Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Justus Annunen made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief.

The Blues scored twice in the first three minutes of the first period when Thomas made it 1-0 at 1:20, and Zack Bolduc made it 2-0 at 2:47.

Mark Jankowski made it 2-1 at 5:42 four seconds after a Predators power play expired when he chipped in the puck from the hash marks.

Jordan Kyrou’s spin and shoot from the slot made it 3-1 at 9:57.

Stamkos scored a power-play goal at 13:17 from the left circle to make it 3-2.

Fowler tallied his first goal as a Blue with a slap shot from the point at 18:05 to make it 4-2.

Nick Blankenburg cut Nashville’s deficit to one again at 4-3 when he drove the net and slipped the puck five-hole at 5:31 of the second period.

Philip Broberg ended Saros’ night when he beat the Predators goalie from the left circle at 15:29. Saros poked the puck directly to Brogerg, who wristed it into the far corner of the net for a 5-3 score.

Marchessault's power-play goal at 11:00 of the third period cut the deficit to 5-4.

Thomas answered with his second goal of the game while on a 4-on-3 power play at 15:10 to make it 6-4.

Colton Parayko made it 7-4 with a shorthanded, empty-net goal at 18:45.