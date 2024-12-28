Thomas scores 2 goals, Blues defeat Predators

Fowler has 3 points, including 1st goal with St. Louis; Saros pulled for Nashville

Predators at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues scored a season-high four goals in the first period of a 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Friday.

Robert Thomas scored twice, Cam Fowler had a goal and two assists and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist for the Blues (17-16-4), who are 2-0-1 their past three games. Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (11-18-7), who were 3-0-1 their past four games. Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Justus Annunen made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief.

The Blues scored twice in the first three minutes of the first period when Thomas made it 1-0 at 1:20, and Zack Bolduc made it 2-0 at 2:47.

Mark Jankowski made it 2-1 at 5:42 four seconds after a Predators power play expired when he chipped in the puck from the hash marks.

Jordan Kyrou’s spin and shoot from the slot made it 3-1 at 9:57.

Stamkos scored a power-play goal at 13:17 from the left circle to make it 3-2.

Fowler tallied his first goal as a Blue with a slap shot from the point at 18:05 to make it 4-2.

Nick Blankenburg cut Nashville’s deficit to one again at 4-3 when he drove the net and slipped the puck five-hole at 5:31 of the second period.

Philip Broberg ended Saros’ night when he beat the Predators goalie from the left circle at 15:29. Saros poked the puck directly to Brogerg, who wristed it into the far corner of the net for a 5-3 score.

Marchessault's power-play goal at 11:00 of the third period cut the deficit to 5-4.

Thomas answered with his second goal of the game while on a 4-on-3 power play at 15:10 to make it 6-4.

Colton Parayko made it 7-4 with a shorthanded, empty-net goal at 18:45.

Latest News

Lehkonen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Avalanche defeat Utah

Faber scores in OT, Wild get 3 straight goals to rally past Stars 

NHL EDGE stat trends and storylines for 2024 

Renovated Wrigley Field still has same charm ahead of Winter Classic

Winter Classic at Wrigley stirs outdoor memories for Chelios

Biggest fantasy hockey steals for 2024

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC

Tuch scores hat trick, Sabres defeat Blackhawks for 2nd straight win

Voronkov, Monahan each score twice, Blue Jackets cruise past Bruins

World Junior Championship roundup: Latvia stuns Canada with shootout win

Marner scores natural hat trick, Maple Leafs cruise past Red Wings

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Hughes, Pettersson doubtful for Canucks against Kraken

Markstrom makes 29 saves, Devils defeat Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Capitals with upper-body injury

Discover NHL Winter Classic planning New Year's Eve celebration at Wrigley Field

U.S. enjoying popular new goal song during World Junior Championship