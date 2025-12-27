Predators at Blues projected lineups

PREDATORS (16-16-4) at BLUES (14-16-8)
8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Otto Stenberg
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Marchessault took part in the Predators' morning skate Saturday but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Snuggerud will return after missing 12 games following left wrist surgery. … Kyrou returns after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.