Predators at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (16-16-4) at BLUES (14-16-8)

8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Otto Stenberg

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Marchessault took part in the Predators' morning skate Saturday but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Snuggerud will return after missing 12 games following left wrist surgery. … Kyrou returns after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Horvat to return for Islanders against Rangers

On Tap: Day 2 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Top games to watch with NHL set to resume

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

McDavid, Oilers hope upcoming home schedule can help tip Pacific race

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

Winter Classic in Miami, milestones among 10 things to watch in NHL before Olympic break

Thompson named Unmasked Goalie of Year for path to Capitals’ No. 1 