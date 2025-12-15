Predators at Blues projected lineups

PREDATORS (12-15-4) at BLUES (12-14-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Robby Fabbri -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Hugh McGing

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate. … Holloway, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and will miss six weeks after injuring himself at practice on Sunday; Fabbri will move into Holloway’s spot in the top six. ... Toropchenko was activated off IR and will play after missing seven games with scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.