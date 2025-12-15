Predators at Blues projected lineups

PREDATORS (12-15-4) at BLUES (12-14-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Robby Fabbri -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Hugh McGing
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate. … Holloway, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and will miss six weeks after injuring himself at practice on Sunday; Fabbri will move into Holloway’s spot in the top six. ... Toropchenko was activated off IR and will play after missing seven games with scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.