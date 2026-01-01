Predators at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (18-17-4) at KRAKEN (16-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG, SN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

Nashville did not hold a morning skate on Thursday after a 4-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Seattle held an optional morning skate. … Larsson, a defenseman, will play after missing practice with an illness on Wednesday. … Schwartz, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Thursday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 26.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Jets

Bedard should have been named to Team Canada roster, Blackhawks coach says

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

On Tap: Day 8 of 2026 World Junior Championship

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs look to stay hot at home against Jets 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Backlund scores, Flames cruise past Flyers

Bruins cruise past Oilers, end 6-game skid

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

MacKinnon scores 400th NHL goal for Avalanche

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Draft prospects, Hobey Baker race among NCAA hockey 2nd-half storylines

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings