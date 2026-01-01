Predators at Kraken projected lineups

PREDATORS (18-17-4) at KRAKEN (16-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG, SN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
Nashville did not hold a morning skate on Thursday after a 4-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Seattle held an optional morning skate. … Larsson, a defenseman, will play after missing practice with an illness on Wednesday. … Schwartz, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Thursday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 26.