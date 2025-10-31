Zegras has 3 points, Flyers defeat Predators for 3rd straight win

Vladar stops 32, Couturier exits with undisclosed injury; Nashville has lost 7 of 9

Predators at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers won their third straight game, 4-1 against the Nashville Predators at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Jamie Drysdale and Travis Konecny also scored, and Matvei Michkov had two assists for Philadelphia (6-3-1), which won its fifth straight home game. Dan Vladar made 32 saves.

Matthew Wood scored his first NHL goal for Nashville (4-6-2), which has lost three straight and seven of nine. Juuse Saros made 14 saves.

Zegras gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 12:45 of the second period, scoring on a shot from above the face-off circles.

Drysdale extended it to 2-0 at 15:41, scoring from the bottom of the left circle. It was the defenseman's first goal of the season.

Wood cut it to 2-1 at 18:03. Erik Haula knocked down a Flyers clearing attempt at the Philadelphia blue line, and Wood, playing his 11th NHL game, scored from the slot.

Zegras made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 7:00 of the third period. The Flyers forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a three-game streak.

Konecny scored an empty-net goal at 15:54 for the 4-1 final.

Flyers forward Sean Couturier missed the final two periods because of an undisclosed injury.

